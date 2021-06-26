Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.15% of Power Integrations worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $97,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

