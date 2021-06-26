Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $10,716,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

