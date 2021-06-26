Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.11 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,981 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

