Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.67 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of National Instruments worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.88 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

