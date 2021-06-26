Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.28% of Wolverine World Wide worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of WWW opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.