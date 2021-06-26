Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,306 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Pegasystems worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA stock opened at $140.37 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.57.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

