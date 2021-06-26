Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of Walker & Dunlop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after buying an additional 926,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 324,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE:WD opened at $107.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $114.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

