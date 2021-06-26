Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 10,869 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,172 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.75% of The First of Long Island worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.95 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

