Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 12,160 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.30% of ESCO Technologies worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESE stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

