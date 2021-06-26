Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 18,621 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of Flowers Foods worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLO opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

