Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 35,869 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE HLI opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $81.27.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

