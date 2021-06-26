Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 4,210 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin Electric worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after purchasing an additional 340,714 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

