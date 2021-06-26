Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,918 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,070,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $145,392,000 after buying an additional 59,149 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Walmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 256,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 326,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,281,000 after acquiring an additional 110,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,093,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,530,502 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.