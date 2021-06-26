Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.29% of Monro worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.