Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,010 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of PriceSmart worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $110,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 31.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 17.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 72.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $216,478.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,877,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,591,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,579 shares of company stock worth $15,461,044. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.82 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.