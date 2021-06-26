Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,714,902 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2,521.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714,902 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.42% of IHS Markit worth $172,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in IHS Markit by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $113.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,013,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,276. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.