Credit Suisse AG Acquires 35,937 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.43% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $178,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $620.64. 465,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $557.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.00 and a twelve month high of $622.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.