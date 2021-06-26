Credit Suisse AG Acquires 449,886 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.81% of Xylem worth $153,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

XYL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

