Credit Suisse AG Acquires 621,872 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.24% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $178,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

TNDM stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,779. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

