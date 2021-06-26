Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,231,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 214,333 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of Enbridge worth $190,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Enbridge by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,736,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 1,935,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

