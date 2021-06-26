Credit Suisse AG Buys 111,575 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.50% of Cadence Design Systems worth $192,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after acquiring an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,214 shares of company stock worth $36,219,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

CDNS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.43 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

