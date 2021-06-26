Credit Suisse AG Buys 113,127 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,127 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.73% of Guardant Health worth $267,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $123.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,971,025. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

