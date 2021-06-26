Credit Suisse AG Buys 13,137 Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 67.27% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $144,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the first quarter worth $614,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the first quarter valued at $397,000.

NYSEARCA FLGE traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $676.48. 640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.92. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 52-week low of $340.04 and a 52-week high of $676.48.

