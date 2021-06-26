Credit Suisse AG Buys 197,480 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,480 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Stryker worth $261,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $263.00. 2,544,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.47. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $172.35 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

