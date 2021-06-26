Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,982,155 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 143.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.39% of Carrier Global worth $141,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,003,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

