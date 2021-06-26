Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,754 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.34% of Eaton worth $186,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

ETN traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.69. 1,469,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.71. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

