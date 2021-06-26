Credit Suisse AG Buys 401,351 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.72% of Kansas City Southern worth $172,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.47. 966,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

