Credit Suisse AG Buys 513,627 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.78% of Twist Bioscience worth $168,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $43,125.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,790.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,434 shares of company stock valued at $14,970,447. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.56. The company had a trading volume of 706,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.