Credit Suisse AG Buys 62,388 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,388 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.53% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $142,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.20. The company had a trading volume of 269,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,677. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.