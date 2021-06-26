Credit Suisse AG Buys 70,446 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,446 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Crown Castle International worth $167,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.4% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,507,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 38,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.53. 1,996,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,767. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

