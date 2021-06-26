Credit Suisse AG Buys 87,853 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,853 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.31% of Schrödinger worth $176,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $77.64. 2,543,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,370. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.31 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, Director Jorg Weiser sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $32,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,202,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,064,541.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,235,009 shares of company stock worth $91,786,528.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

