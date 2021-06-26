Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8,868.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.44% of IQVIA worth $164,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $184,178,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after acquiring an additional 352,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.34. 1,840,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

