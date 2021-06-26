Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,229 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.48% of Waste Management worth $259,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Waste Management by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,838 shares of company stock worth $19,867,750. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.11. 1,540,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,453. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

