Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,424 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.58% of ANSYS worth $170,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.48. 1,404,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,221. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.13 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

