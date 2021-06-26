Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Intuit worth $267,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

INTU stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,164. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $490.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

