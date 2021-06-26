Credit Suisse AG Has $145.35 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,939 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of Bank of Montreal worth $145,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.63. 475,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,339. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

