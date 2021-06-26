Credit Suisse AG Has $159.33 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,584 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of CME Group worth $159,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.73.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.12. The company had a trading volume of 934,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

