Credit Suisse AG Has $190.36 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,174,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161,388 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.17% of Principal Financial Group worth $190,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.36. 1,785,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,482. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

