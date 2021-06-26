Credit Suisse AG Has $245.56 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765,744 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,955 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $245,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. 1,040,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

