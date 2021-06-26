Credit Suisse AG Has $3.04 Billion Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,399,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,839,681 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.50% of Alibaba Group worth $3,038,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $10.12 on Friday, reaching $228.50. 27,383,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. The firm has a market cap of $618.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

