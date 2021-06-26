Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.42% of Cummins worth $159,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.85. 1,055,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.05 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.