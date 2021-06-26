Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of AON worth $143,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON traded up $5.23 on Friday, hitting $243.71. 3,825,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,659. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.61. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

