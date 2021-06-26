Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403,312 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.50% of Fiserv worth $394,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Fiserv by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $108.99. 5,546,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

