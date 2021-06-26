Credit Suisse AG Purchases 216,404 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.00% of Abiomed worth $288,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.54. The company had a trading volume of 355,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,521. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.39 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.44.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

