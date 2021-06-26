Credit Suisse AG Purchases 383,971 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,971 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.62% of Zoetis worth $461,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $187.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $187.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

