Credit Suisse AG Purchases 419,901 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,901 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.22% of 10x Genomics worth $240,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,380. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.37 and a 52-week high of $203.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.49.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,235 shares of company stock worth $44,036,066. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.