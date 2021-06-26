Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.57% of American Water Works worth $155,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.23. 1,041,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.84 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

