Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 232.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.56% of Switch worth $139,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 747.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,445,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,859,891. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. 3,619,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,425. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

