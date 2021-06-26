Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,946 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.04% of Verisk Analytics worth $298,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.43. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,206 shares of company stock valued at $9,193,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

