Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,948 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $188,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 227,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 54,293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. 9,475,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.